CM praises PAF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with former Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia and newly appointed Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam at CM office on Monday.

CM paid rich tributes to Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia for rendering exemplary services on holding the post of Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command and expressed good wishes for him.

Buzdar also expressed good wishes for Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam on assuming the responsibilities of the post of Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command. The professional skills and services of Pakistan Air Force with regard to safeguarding aerial frontiers of the country came under discussion during the meeting.

The CM eulogised the valour and bravery of Pakistan Air Force for safeguarding aerial boundaries of the dear homeland.

He commended that the Pakistan Air Force pilots were pride of the nation and added that Pakistan Air Force was ranked among the best air forces in the world.

CM Usman Buzdar lauded that PAF had written a history with golden words of their courage and bravery with regard to safeguarding aerial boundaries of the country and the whole nation was proud of their valour.

The CM remarked with appreciation that he held in high esteem the excellent role of Pakistan Air Force in the field of nation building.

