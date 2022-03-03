CM praises Pak Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has praised Pakistan Navy for tracking down an intruding Indian submarine.

In a statement, he said that the achievement of the Pak Navy was reflective of high professionalism as the force is fully capable of dealing with any kind of aggression by the enemy.

The Pakistan Navy is always ready to protect the maritime borders of the country and the nation is proud of the capabilities and achievements of its valiant forces, he added.