Open Menu

CM Praises PM UNGA Address

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CM praises PM UNGA address

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his recent address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), lauding his compelling presentation of the Palestinian cause.

In her statement, CM Maryam Nawaz stated, "The Prime Minister effectively represented the sentiments of every Pakistani." She highlighted that he also presented the Kashmiris' plight with vigor, affirming, "Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir and Palestine now and always.

"

The CM further noted that the Prime Minister's bold message to India regarding its aggression was a courageous move. "The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has consistently advocated for Kashmir on every international platform," she emphasized.

CM Maryam Nawaz added that the hearts of the people of Punjab beat in solidarity with the Palestinians and Kashmiris, reinforcing the government's commitment to support these causes.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif United Nations Palestine Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

4 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

18 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

20 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

21 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

21 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

21 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

22 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

22 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan