CM praises PM UNGA address

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his recent address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), lauding his compelling presentation of the Palestinian cause.

In her statement, CM Maryam Nawaz stated, "The Prime Minister effectively represented the sentiments of every Pakistani." She highlighted that he also presented the Kashmiris' plight with vigor, affirming, "Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir and Palestine now and always.

"

The CM further noted that the Prime Minister's bold message to India regarding its aggression was a courageous move. "The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has consistently advocated for Kashmir on every international platform," she emphasized.

CM Maryam Nawaz added that the hearts of the people of Punjab beat in solidarity with the Palestinians and Kashmiris, reinforcing the government's commitment to support these causes.