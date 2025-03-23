CM Praises Police For Killing Dacoits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended the Punjab Police for successfully eliminating two dangerous dacoits, including Shah Mir alias Meera Kosh, who were involved in the martyrdom of 12 police officers in Katcha area.
Expressing her appreciation, the CM acknowledged the bravery and dedication of the police force in their fight against crime. She also extended her best wishes to Punjab Police for continued success in their mission to eradicate criminals and ensure peace in the province.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi presents Civil Awards to seven heroes4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution laid the foundation for independent homeland: MPA4 minutes ago
-
Minar-e-Pakistan illuminated in spectacular light show to mark Pakistan Day4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shining like a bright star on globe: Azma Bokhari4 minutes ago
-
3 injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI members urged to ensure timely renewal of Membership4 minutes ago
-
EPD starts 'Plant for Pakistan' drive to mark Pakistan Resolution Day4 minutes ago
-
CM praises police for killing dacoits4 minutes ago
-
FAC celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day4 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary chair Peshawar’s Beautification meeting14 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day marks renewal of commitment to national ideals: DC Sialkot14 minutes ago