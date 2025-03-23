CM praises police for killing dacoits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended the Punjab Police for successfully eliminating two dangerous dacoits, including Shah Mir alias Meera Kosh, who were involved in the martyrdom of 12 police officers in Katcha area.

Expressing her appreciation, the CM acknowledged the bravery and dedication of the police force in their fight against crime. She also extended her best wishes to Punjab Police for continued success in their mission to eradicate criminals and ensure peace in the province.