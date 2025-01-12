CM Praises Security Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the security forces for killing 9 Khawarij (terrorists) in North Waziristan.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said, "Salute to the brave security personnel who risk their lives to protect us." She added, "May Allah Almighty grant our security forces success in every field."
