CM Praises Security Forces For Eliminating 30 Terrorists
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their remarkable achievement in eliminating 30 terrorists during three successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In her statement issued on Sunday, the CM praised the courage, professionalism, and dedication of the security forces, emphasizing that their unwavering efforts are vital in ensuring national security. She reiterated that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism, highlighting the collective resolve to eradicate this menace from Pakistan.
CM Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the sacrifices made by the security forces, noting that their bravery is a source of inspiration and pride for the nation.
