CM praises security forces for foiling terrorist attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the brave sons of homeland for foiling a terrorist attack at Mianwali Training Air Force Base.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he acknowledged that the security forces, by taking timely action, foiled nefarious designs of terrorists and consigned them to hell.

"We salute the brave sepoys of security forces," he said and extolled that the brave sepoys of security forces, by timely foiling the assault of terrorists, proved that they are heroes of the nation, and the whole nation takes pride in their bold actions.