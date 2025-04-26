Open Menu

CM Praises Security Forces For Killing 6 Khawarij In Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

CM praises security forces for killing 6 khawarij in Bannu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in Bannu, which resulted in elimination of six khawarij.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, she said, “The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in defending our beloved homeland.

” She also praised the bravery and professionalism of the security personnel. She said that such decisive actions reinforce the country’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring lasting peace and security for all citizens.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s unwavering support for the armed forces and expressed gratitude for their sacrifices in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Recent Stories

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

36 minutes ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

50 minutes ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

4 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

17 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

17 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

17 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

17 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan