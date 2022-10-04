CM praises women parliamentarians' role

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday said the political role of women parliamentarians was appreciable as the government would give importance to consultations with women assembly members in the formulation of development plans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday said the political role of women parliamentarians was appreciable as the government would give importance to consultations with women assembly members in the formulation of development plans.

He was talking to a delegation of women parliamentarians which called on him at his office.

The chief minister said welfare of women had always been considered a priority by the government and every effort would be made to protect their rights. He sought a report about the construction of a dam in Sohawa when a woman parliamentarian put forth this proposal.

Those who met the CM included Firdous Rehana, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Farhat Farooq, Sania Kamran, Farah Agha, Samina Khawar and Sabrina Javed, while Speaker Sibtain Khan and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.