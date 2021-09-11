CM prays for early recovery of actor Umar Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar prayed for speedy recovery of well-known comedian and actor Umar Sharif.

In a message issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that he was feeling sad by knowing the illness of Umar Sharif. He prayed that may AllahAlmighty grant him a speedy recovery.

Umar Sharif is a national hero who has served the country well, he added.