CM prays for early recovery of Jan Muhammad Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday prayed for speedy recovery of the newly elected Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali.

Jan Muhammad Jamali has been shifted to a hospital in Karachi on the advice of his physicians.

He was under treatment at the CMH in Quetta for the past four days.

The CM Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo prayed for early and complete recovery of Jan Muhammad Jamali.