CM prays for early recovery of lUmer Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sent a bouquet to Umer Sharif and expressed his best wishes for swift and complete recovery of the famous comedian.

According to official sources here on Sunday, Umer Sharif is under treatment at Agha Khan Hospital Karachi these days.

The CM said, "Umer Sharif is an asset to the country and has given a new identity to comedy."