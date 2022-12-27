UrduPoint.com

CM Prays For Early Recovery Of Maulana Tariq Jamil

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 11:37 PM

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has prayed for the early recovery of famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has prayed for the early recovery of famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil.

In his message issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister expressed his good wishes for early recovery of his health. May Allah Almighty give him complete health, he prayed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May

Recent Stories

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

3 minutes ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

5 minutes ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

5 minutes ago
 Markets mostly rise after China scraps travel quar ..

Markets mostly rise after China scraps travel quarantine

5 minutes ago
 Spain Unveils New Aid Package Worth $10.6Bln to He ..

Spain Unveils New Aid Package Worth $10.6Bln to Help Cover Basic Expenses

26 minutes ago
 Pindi Police arrests 13 suspects, recovers arms, a ..

Pindi Police arrests 13 suspects, recovers arms, ammunition in Chauntra operatio ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.