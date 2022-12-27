CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has prayed for the early recovery of famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil

In his message issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister expressed his good wishes for early recovery of his health. May Allah Almighty give him complete health, he prayed.