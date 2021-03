LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has prayed for the early recovery of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

According to a handout issued here, Usman Buzdar also expressed well-wishes for the speedy recovery of both the leaders.