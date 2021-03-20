CM prays for speedy recovery of PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bzdar has prayed for speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed well wishes for him.

The chief minister said "we are hopeful for early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from coronavirus". He said that the people of Pakistan were also praying for Imran Khan. War against coronavirus would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.