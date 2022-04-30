UrduPoint.com

CM Presented Guard Of Honour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 09:46 PM

CM presented guard of honour

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was presented a Guard of Honour by a contingent of Punjab police as he arrived the CM Office after taking oath as Chief Minister in Governor House on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was presented a Guard of Honour by a contingent of Punjab police as he arrived the CM Office after taking oath as Chief Minister in Governor House on Saturday.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif inspected the Guard of Honour.

He also met the officers and lower staff of CM secretariat and directed to discharge their official assignments and their obligations wholeheartedly and honestly.

The chief minister said that police and administration will have to perform their duties in a coordinated manner for the better service delivery and for positive results.

Hamza Shehbaz said that better service delivery will be ensured to the people as it was a time to serve.

"We will have to work with new zeal and determination for ensuring ease in the lives of the people," Hamza Shehbaz Sharif concluded.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Police Governor Punjab

Recent Stories

PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘gre ..

PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘great’

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week ..

Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week of May

11 minutes ago
 Family of Danish Mercenary Confirms His Death in U ..

Family of Danish Mercenary Confirms His Death in Ukraine - Reports

23 seconds ago
 CM Hamza Shehbaz visits Tareen residence

CM Hamza Shehbaz visits Tareen residence

24 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif visits Data Ga ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif visits Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

27 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest five robbers

Rangers arrest five robbers

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.