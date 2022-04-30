CM presented guard of honour

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was presented a Guard of Honour by a contingent of Punjab police as he arrived the CM Office after taking oath as Chief Minister in Governor House on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was presented a Guard of Honour by a contingent of Punjab police as he arrived the CM Office after taking oath as Chief Minister in Governor House on Saturday.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif inspected the Guard of Honour.

He also met the officers and lower staff of CM secretariat and directed to discharge their official assignments and their obligations wholeheartedly and honestly.

The chief minister said that police and administration will have to perform their duties in a coordinated manner for the better service delivery and for positive results.

Hamza Shehbaz said that better service delivery will be ensured to the people as it was a time to serve.

"We will have to work with new zeal and determination for ensuring ease in the lives of the people," Hamza Shehbaz Sharif concluded.