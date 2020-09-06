CM presides meeting regarding local government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting about local government at CM office here on Sunday.

Expressing indignation over the unsatisfactory sanitation situation in some areas of the province and the slothfulness of local bodies staff, he said that who do not perform had no right to remain on the seat. He warned the local government staff and officers should not display laxity in resolving peoples' problems.

He said that local government funds had been restored throughout the province which would help to start a new era of development at the grassroots level. He said the provincial government was preparing for the local bodies elections as the transfer of powers at grassroots would ensure the solution of people problems at their doorsteps.

The Chief Minister directed to accelerate the process of promotion of local bodies sub-engineers as well as expedite the process of recruitment on the vacant posts of buildings inspectors at the earliest.

He said that reaching Baldia Online App users to more than 200,000 was a good omen. He said that six services including birth, marriage etc are being provided through this app. He said that people could lodge complaints against local bodies institutions through this app by sitting at their home. He said the facility of filling the forms should be provided to illiterate people in local bodies offices.

Secretary Local Government briefed the attendants of the meeting about the preparations of elections and other affairs.

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Finance,Law, Local Government departments, Principal Secretary to CM and otherswere present on the occasion.