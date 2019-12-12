CM presides over Cabinet Committee for Law & Order meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday presided over Cabinet Committee for Law and Order meeting to review incident took place at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and progress being made on the case.

Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sorrow and condolence over the death of three patients for not getting timely treatment due to disturbance and commotion incident occurred at PIC.

The chief minister said that all their sympathies were with the deceased families.

While announcing financial assistance for the heirs of deceased, Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government would grant Rs one million rupees to each bereaved family.

He said, "Although financial assistance is no substitute for any human life but we equally share the grief of the aggrieved families." He said that damages done to the vehicles of doctors and other persons would also be compensated.

Usman Buzdar also directed to grant financial assistance to the heirs of the patients and other persons by tomorrow at every cost.

He directed that equipments, machinery and other items should be restored in proper order at the earliest, all necessary steps should be taken to put emergency of PIC functional on emergent basis. "It is our priority to restore emergency of PIC as soon as possible and Punjab government would provide all necessary resources for restoring emergency services", he added.

Usman Buzdar maintained that indiscriminate action would continue against those elements which created unrest at PIC and every necessary step would be taken to maintain law and order as well as peaceful environment in the province.

He said those who created rumpus and destruction at PIC would not escape from punishment, adding the provincial government would ensure implementation of law in the province.

He said that torture inflicted on doctors, paramedical staff, patients and their attendants and causing destruction in the hospital was highly intolerable under all circumstances.

He said that an inquiry had already started about chaos and destruction committed by lawyers and identification process with the help of CCTV cameras had already started to trace those who created destruction and caused unrest in the hospital.

Usman Buzdar was informed during the meeting that two cases had already been registered against those who caused chaos and unrest.

The meeting was also informed that Rangers had also been deputed at PIC as a preventive measure and work as well as treatment was going on according to normal routine in all government hospitals of Punjab. Repair work had already started in the hospital.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Hashim Dogar, Taimur Bhatti, Chief Secretary, Advocate General Punjab, IG Police, high officials of concerned departments and officers of law enforcement agencies also participated in the meeting.