CM Presides Over Meeting To Review Irrigation Projects

Wed 04th August 2021

CM presides over meeting to review irrigation projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting on Wednesday at his office to review the progress on various irrigation projects including the construction of dams at DG Khan and Rajanpur to save water from hill torrents.

The Chief Minister directed to speed up the work on ongoing projects and should be completed at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar further stated that the government will extend all out support to the irrigation department for the completion of these projects within the stipulated time frame.

He directed to expedite the work on Sora Dam Project, being constructed in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

He said that water being saved from hill torrent could be used for agriculture and irrigation purposes as the construction of this dam will provide water to the people of Taunsa in abundant quantity and will give progress to the agricultural sector.

Usman Buzdar said that Sora Dam project will prove to be a game changer in the region besides promoting tourism in the area. He regretted that water that came from hill torrents during the rainy season got wasted every year, therefore it was utmost necessary to bring this water into use by saving it.

The secretary irrigation briefed the meeting about the progress on the projects.

The meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretary to CM, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Agriculture and Finance departments as well as higher authorities of NESPAK.

