CM Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah Appointed As KP Additional Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

CM Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah appointed as KP Additional Chief Secretary

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah has been transferred and appointed as Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah has been transferred and appointed as Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The competent authority issued transfer orders of Shahab Ali Shah (PAD BS -20) and posted him as Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in is own pay and scale against the vacant post with immediate effect.

Consequent upon above, Masood Younas (PMS BS-19), Special Secretary, Chief Minister' Secretariat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is authorized to hold additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, till further orders.

