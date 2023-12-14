CM prioritizes merged Districts' progress & prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, stated on Thursday that the development and progress of the merged districts are the top priority of the provincial government, and a strategy has been formulated and is being implemented.

He made this statement during a meeting with under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) as part of their study tour.

The police officers are receiving briefings on the province's security, developmental portfolio, overall economic situation, district issues, and other important matters. The Chief Minister mentioned that the administrative merger of former tribal districts has been completed, but financial integration is still pending.

He emphasized that national-level financial issues are impacting the progress and development of the merged districts. Promises of financial assistance made during the merger have not been fully fulfilled, hindering progress in the merged districts. Financial issues and funding for merged districts were discussed with the Prime Minister, and he assured his sincerity to resolve issues.

The Chief Minister stressed that police officers should embrace professionalism, integrity, and support for justice as their motto. He highlighted the crucial role of the police in establishing and maintaining peace and security for the nation and the country.

Commending the resilience of police personnel who have made great sacrifices and consistently faced terrorism in the province, the Chief Minister emphasized unity to defeat anti-state elements. He stated that the police and security forces maintain high morale and spirit to overcome challenges.

Expressing his resolve to bring progress and stability to the country, particularly the merged districts, he announced that soon the "Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program" will be implemented, providing technical training to youth and sending them abroad for employment opportunities. Under the program, the youth of merged districts will be given top priority.