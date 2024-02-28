CM Promise Of Air Ambulance Service Appreciated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, principal of Ameer-Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital has highly appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's announcement about the launch of an air ambulance service in the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, principal of Ameer-Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital has highly appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's announcement about the launch of an air ambulance service in the province.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he emphasised its importance amidst escalating traffic congestion and road accidents.
He stressed that the air ambulance service would mitigate delays in providing critical medical assistance, ultimately saving countless lives.
Highlighting the transformative impact of the initiative, the Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) principal underscored country's ascent towards innovation in the medical realm, likening the move to the standards set by developed nations. He expressed confidence that the launch of the air ambulance service would elevate Punjab's healthcare system to unprecedented heights.
Recent Stories
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday5 minutes ago
-
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication5 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equality to secure economic ..8 minutes ago
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms8 minutes ago
-
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons8 minutes ago
-
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, Turbat areas7 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer7 minutes ago
-
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language7 minutes ago
-
LESCO's anti-power theft operations in Wahga, Shahpur7 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements7 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to PTI candidates15 minutes ago