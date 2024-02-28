CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, principal of Ameer-Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital has highly appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's announcement about the launch of an air ambulance service in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, principal of Ameer-Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital has highly appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's announcement about the launch of an air ambulance service in the province.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he emphasised its importance amidst escalating traffic congestion and road accidents.

He stressed that the air ambulance service would mitigate delays in providing critical medical assistance, ultimately saving countless lives.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the initiative, the Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) principal underscored country's ascent towards innovation in the medical realm, likening the move to the standards set by developed nations. He expressed confidence that the launch of the air ambulance service would elevate Punjab's healthcare system to unprecedented heights.