CM Promises Protection Of Cotton Growers' Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said the government will protect rights of cotton farmers and Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal commissioners have been directed to ensure the sale of cotton at the fixed support price.

He stressed that under no circumstances, farmers should sell cotton at less than Rs 8500/40-kg.

The cotton farmers will be compensated for their labour as the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps in this regard, he said.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the cotton crop is the source of prosperity of farmers and development of the country. Steps are taken at all levels to ensure payment of price of cotton to farmers at the rate of Rs.8500 per maund, and field teams of the Agriculture Department have also been mobilised in this regard, he concluded.

