CM Proposes Sindh Premier League Cup To Be Held At Niaz Stadium Hyd
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his meeting with the Premier League delegation led by its Chairman Malik Aslam proposed that Cup matches be organized in December at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad.
The delegation, which included Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, League Vice Chairman Major General (retd) Zahid Mahmood and Arif Malik told the CM that they planned to hold their 2024 Cup matches in December and were seeking a suitable stadium.
At this, the CM suggested organizing the matches at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad. ‘We will provide it all the missing facilities on war footings and then would upgrade the stadium for next year matches and other matches also,” he said.
The Chief Minister expressed his desire for the Premier League to scout talent from both rural and urban areas of the province, emphasising the need to provide opportunities for talented youth, both boys and girls, to play cricket at local, national, and international levels, as they had been neglected in the past.
The league members mentioned their intention to hold league matches in Qatar, to which the CM suggested including players from Sindh. The CM established a committee comprising the sports department and the Premier League to finalize not only the December 2024 matches but also next year's cup. Additionally, talent scouting was to be conducted in all areas of the province.
Murad Shah also suggested establishing a girls' team within the Premier League to enable them to qualify for national matches. He directed the Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab to develop a cricket stadium in the city where the League and provincial sports department teams could play and train.
The Sindh Sports Department and the League delegation will meet the CM next week once they firm up their proposal in consolation with each other.
