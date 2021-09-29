UrduPoint.com

CM Provides Food To Laborers At University Road

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:19 PM

CM provides food to laborers at University Road

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan while traveling on University Road here at midnight had a stay with laborers lying on the footpath as a courtesy gesture and asked them to go to shelter home for spending the night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan while traveling on University Road here at midnight had a stay with laborers lying on the footpath as a courtesy gesture and asked them to go to shelter home for spending the night.

The laborers while seeing the Chief Minister among them expressed gladness and thanked the CM for showing concern for them.

The laborer told the Chief Minister that they were waiting for night shift work and could not go to a shelter home.

The Chief Minister however told the laborers that he would arrange food for them and directed the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud to provide food to the laborers.

Following the directive, the Commissioner Riaz Khan and District Officer Social Welfare, Yunas Afridi took the food for the laborers at University Road and joined them at the meal.

