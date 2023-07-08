Open Menu

CM Punjab Advisor Visits Rawalpindi To Inspect Arrangements For Monsoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 09:20 PM

CM Punjab Advisor visits Rawalpindi to inspect arrangements for Monsoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Kunwar Muhammad Dilshad here on Saturday paid an emergency visit to inspect arrangements finalized for Monsoon.

The Advisor visited Rawalpindi on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

He informed that Punjab government had decided to start the Nullah Lai project which could not be kicked off earlier due to negligence of the previous government.

WASA Rawalpindi was working on the cleaning of small and big drains, he said adding, the government had provided funds to complete the project within stipulated time frame.

The Advisor said that the authorities concerned had been directed to accelerate cleanliness work of all the Nullahs due to the forecast of heavy spill of Monsoon rains by the Meteorological Department.

Encroachments on the Nullahs in the city are a serious problem that needs to be addressed, he said and informed that instructions had been given to the district administration to eliminate encroachments from the Nullahs.

The problems of the city could be solved through good governance, he added.

The caretaker government was working to provide relief to the citizens on priority, he said.

On this occasion, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency Muhammad Tanveer gave a briefing to the Advisor.

He informed that Section-144 had been imposed regarding throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai and other Nullahs. Rain emergency had also been enforced to keep heavy machinery and staff alert during Monsoon, he said.

Meteorological department and district administration were working together and Commissioner Rawalpindi was also monitoring the entire operation, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Water Visit Alert Lai Rawalpindi All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

3 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

5 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

5 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

6 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

6 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

7 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

7 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan