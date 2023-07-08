CM Punjab Advisor visits Rawalpindi to inspect arrangements for Monsoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Kunwar Muhammad Dilshad here on Saturday paid an emergency visit to inspect arrangements finalized for Monsoon.

The Advisor visited Rawalpindi on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

He informed that Punjab government had decided to start the Nullah Lai project which could not be kicked off earlier due to negligence of the previous government.

WASA Rawalpindi was working on the cleaning of small and big drains, he said adding, the government had provided funds to complete the project within stipulated time frame.

The Advisor said that the authorities concerned had been directed to accelerate cleanliness work of all the Nullahs due to the forecast of heavy spill of Monsoon rains by the Meteorological Department.

Encroachments on the Nullahs in the city are a serious problem that needs to be addressed, he said and informed that instructions had been given to the district administration to eliminate encroachments from the Nullahs.

The problems of the city could be solved through good governance, he added.

The caretaker government was working to provide relief to the citizens on priority, he said.

On this occasion, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency Muhammad Tanveer gave a briefing to the Advisor.

He informed that Section-144 had been imposed regarding throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai and other Nullahs. Rain emergency had also been enforced to keep heavy machinery and staff alert during Monsoon, he said.

Meteorological department and district administration were working together and Commissioner Rawalpindi was also monitoring the entire operation, he added.