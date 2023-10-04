Open Menu

CM Punjab Announces Financial Aid For Injured Police Worker

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:53 PM

CM Punjab announces financial aid for injured police worker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced financial assistance

for the injured polio worker who was shot accidentally during duty in Khushab.

The CM stated that the Punjab government would provide Rs 2 million in financial

aid to the injured polio worker, Shahnaz Abdul Hameed.

The decision was made during the 28th cabinet meeting held in Rawalpindi.

Shahnaz Abdul Hameed, who was severely injured when shots were fired

accidentally during her duty in Khushab, is now in stable condition after a

successful operation at Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Polio Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Khushab Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

25 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

25 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

25 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

25 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

26 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

26 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

41 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

3 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan