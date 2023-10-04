CM Punjab Announces Financial Aid For Injured Police Worker
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced financial assistance
for the injured polio worker who was shot accidentally during duty in Khushab.
The CM stated that the Punjab government would provide Rs 2 million in financial
aid to the injured polio worker, Shahnaz Abdul Hameed.
The decision was made during the 28th cabinet meeting held in Rawalpindi.
Shahnaz Abdul Hameed, who was severely injured when shots were fired
accidentally during her duty in Khushab, is now in stable condition after a
successful operation at Jinnah Hospital Lahore.