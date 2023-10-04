CM Punjab announces financial aid for injured police worker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced financial assistance

for the injured polio worker who was shot accidentally during duty in Khushab.

The CM stated that the Punjab government would provide Rs 2 million in financial

aid to the injured polio worker, Shahnaz Abdul Hameed.

The decision was made during the 28th cabinet meeting held in Rawalpindi.

Shahnaz Abdul Hameed, who was severely injured when shots were fired

accidentally during her duty in Khushab, is now in stable condition after a

successful operation at Jinnah Hospital Lahore.