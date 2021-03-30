CM Punjab announces Rs 12 bln development package for Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited here on Tuesday and announced a development package of more than Rs 12 billion for 45 uplift schemes to be executed in the district.

Under the package, two lane road from Sial Morh to Sargodha, 47 overhead bridges, modern emergency wards, Panahgah, construction and repairing of roads from farms to market and sewerage system project of the city would be constructed.

Addressing the media here at circuit House, the Chief Minister vowed to provide equal development opportunities to every district and tehsil of the province.

Usman Buzdar said that third wave of coronavirus was spreading swiftly and citizens should wear face masks to safe themselves and others from coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government had announced a package of Rs 7 billion for setting up Ramazan Bazaars in the province where commodities would be available for people at lower rates.

He said the district development package would usher in a new era of development and prosperity of the region.

He further said that more than Rs 7 billion was being released for the construction of two lanes of Chiniot road from Sargodha.

The CM Punjab said that Rs 2 billion were being allocated for sewerage system of the city while construction of two lanes road from Mianwali to Sargodha would soon be completed.

The Chief Minister said the facility of health cards would be available by the end of this year in the province.

Regarding housing society for media persons, Usman Buzdar said that construction of housing colony for Sargodha journalists would soon be started.

Earlier, he inaugurated Botanical garden Miyawaki, Evening Learning Center, DC Complex, panahgah and other projects and visited Isolation ward of DHQ Teaching hospital and laboratory.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, MNA Amir Sultan Cheema, Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Narcotics Faisal Farooq Cheema, MPAsMuneeb Sultan Cheema, Ghulam Ali Asghar Lahri and Iftikhar Gondal and other representatives were alsopresent on the occasion.