CM Punjab Approves Health Coverage To All

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM Punjab approves health coverage to all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting about universal health coverage and approved in-principle phased-wise provision to every citizen in the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary and health secretaries.

It was said in the meeting that a target had been fixed to extend universal health coverage to all districts by the end of next year.

The Chief Minister said, Sehat Insaf Cards would be provided to every citizen as access to health facilities was theirright. Annual health insurance of Rs 720,000 would be provided to every citizen so that they could avail the best treatment, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

