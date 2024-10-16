Open Menu

CM Punjab Assigns Special Assistant, Rashid Iqbal To Oversee Zakat, Ushr Deptt

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

CM Punjab assigns Special Assistant, Rashid Iqbal to oversee Zakat, Ushr deptt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz has assigned Special Assistant Rashid Iqbal to oversee Zakat and Ushr Department.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary's office, Rashid Iqbal will be responsible for matters related to the Zakat and Ushr department.

