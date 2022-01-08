CM Punjab assures to CM Balochistan for provision of relief to rain affected people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar assured Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for extending his full support for relief and rehabilitation of rain affected people.

This assurance was made by the CM Punjab while talking to CM Mir Abdul Quddus on telephone.

The both leaders discussed political issues and the situation of rains and snowfall in Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan apprised the Punjab Chief Minister about the damage caused by rains and he also informed him about relief activities.

Chief Minister Buzdar said, the Punjab Government stood with Balochistan's regime to help victims in this hour of need.

The CM Balochistan expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Punjab for expressing solidarity.