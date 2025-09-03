CM Punjab bans timber auctions to curb deforestation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has imposed a complete ban on the felling of forests and timber auctions across the province, terming it a vital step in protecting Punjab’s environment.

For decades, forests were subjected to large-scale cutting under the traditional system of timber auctions. breaking away from this practice, the CM has directed the Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Department to halt all ongoing and planned tree auctions, terming them a cover for deforestation. She has instructed the Director General of the department to ensure strict compliance with the order.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that new and transparent rules will be devised with the assistance of modern technology, mapping, and digital monitoring systems to ensure forest protection and sustainable use of resources. The notification issued in this regard also requires that in the future, high-quality videos and photographs be provided before any proposed tree auctions, to prevent misuse of the process.

Environmentalists and conservation experts have welcomed the Chief Minister’s bold step, calling it a vital move to safeguard forests, combat climate change, and protect land from erosion.