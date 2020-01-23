CM Punjab believes in efficiency not publicity: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said opposition kept blaming Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar's efficiency though he had taken unprecedented progressive steps during his tenure

Talking to a private news channel, he stated the Prime Minister Imran Khan did never compromise on performance and he kept shuffling the members to get the desired result,Usman Buzdar had initiated many projects for the welfare of the province but unlikely Shehbaz Sharif, he did not crave for the publicity.

"It was never easy for any MPA or party worker to meet Chief minister but now it is very much possible to approach Usman Buzdar for discussing any issue,"he mentioned.

It always remained hard to accept any positive change in the governance, CM Punjab faced harsh criticism from opponents for not allowing any one to plunder the national kitty in the name of mega projects in the province, he remarked.

PML-N had stolen the national exchequer and deteriorated the democratic system which would be fixed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, he further stated.