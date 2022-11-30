UrduPoint.com

CM Punjab Condemns Quetta Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Our sympathies are with the bereaved heirs and the nation is united for the eradication of terrorism," he added.

