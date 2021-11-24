CM Punjab condoles with Sh Rashid

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the residence of Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar

The chief minister expressed grief and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude and equanimity.