CM Punjab directs for Integrated Health System in Murree, Galiyat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Samli Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital and inspected various departments including OPD and general wards here on Saturday.

The chief minister gave certain directives to the administration to equip the hospital with modern technology and enhanced medical facilities. She directed to establish an integrated health system in the whole area including Murree, Galiyat.

The chief minister asked for setting up a helipad and an airstrip to shift patients from the hilly areas in case of an emergency. While directing to fully functional the mother-child block immediately, she underlined the need to undertake prompt measures for the appointment of doctors, staff along with establishing their residential blocks.

The CM further directed to establish general wards in the Samli Hospital and to set up the latest cardiac block. An Oncology Unit will also be established for the cancer treatment in Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital, she said while directing to establish more wards including general medical wards, surgery, urology, orthopedic, eye and ENT wards will be established. The chief minister also ordered to run hospital transport immediately in order to shift the patients to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and Samli Hospital in Murree.

The CM while visiting indoor patients, directed to undertake prompt measures for the treatment of a brother of a woman in the OPD and to take helicopter services if required for shifting of patie t to other hospital. She also visited the TB ward and inquired after each patient about treatment facilities.

A TB patient Raja Israr while interacting with the CM, said our daughter (the chief minister) has visited us in hospital so they are very happy. The chief minister advised the son of a patient Raja Israr that parents were a great source of support, blessing and he should make all out efforts to serve them.

Interacting with other patients, the chief minister inquired from them about provision of medicines and treatment facilities in the hospital. She expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements and treatment facilities in Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital. She also inspected the store room in the Samli Sanatorium Hospital.

Earlier upon her arrival at the hospital, the chief minister was given a detailed briefing on recent projects, strength and needs of the hospital.

MNAs Raja Osama Sarwar , MPA Bilal Yameen Sati, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Amir Khattak, ADC (R), Assistant Commissioner, CEO Health, MS and other officials were also present on the occasion.