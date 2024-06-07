CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure implementation of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) master plan along with halting illegal sale and purchase of land in RUDA.

It has been decided to collaborate with China and other international companies for the completion of RUDA projects.

According to details, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting, held in Murree today in which it has been principally decided to enhance forest area in RUDA from 20% to 35%. It has been agreed on the proposal to build an international level airport in the RUDA twin city project, cleaning of River Ravi in RUDA and river expansion to more than one thousand meters.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure implementation on the rules regarding prohibition of construction in the RUDA forest area. The proposal to establish a special police force to check encroachments on the RUDA land was reviewed. She said that RUDA should ensure environmental protection in all its projects.

Earlier, CEO RUDA Imran Amin while giving a comprehensive briefing with regard to Ravi Urban Development Authority informed that 117 billion gallons of water would be conserved in three lakes. The ground water of Lahore will be charged at 500 cubic feet per second due to development of lakes in the RUDA new city. 5, 86,000 cusec feet water will be conserved through a barrage.

It was further briefed that eight waste water treatment plants would be set up for the cleaning of water from the sewerage water drain coming into Ravi. The village which is coming into areas of RUDA project will be made a ‘Model Village’.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the occasion said we had made a plan to establish a new city on the bank of Ravi in 2013. Later government created obstacles in this project. A strict action should be taken against those creating obstacles in the future project of Lahore, he added.

Senior Provincial Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, CEO RUDA Imran Amin and other relevant officers attended the meeting.