CM Punjab Expresses Annoyance Over Poor Arrangements At BBH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

CM Punjab expresses annoyance over poor arrangements at BBH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital last night and expressed annoyance over poor arrangements at the hospital.

During his visit, the CM in detail inspected various sections of the hospital and found that air conditioners were shut down in several wards while the X-ray facility was also missing at the hospital.

Some doctors and staff were also found absent from their duties while Naqvi expressed strong displeasure over the treatment of patients on stretchers in corridors.

On the occasion, the patients complained to the CM that medicines were not available in the hospital and they were forced to buy medicines from outside the hospital.

The Caretaker CM assured the complainants that their concerns would be resolved and stern action would be taken against the negligent staff.

