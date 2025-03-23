Open Menu

CM Punjab Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM

CM Punjab felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Pakistan Day, paying tribute to the founders of Pakistan and the sacrifices of the martyrs.

In her message on Pakistan Day, the CM said that March 23 serves as a reminder of the golden objectives behind the creation of Pakistan. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan was established and will remain prosperous forever,” she said.

The chief minister highlighted Pakistan’s unique honor as the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and stressed the importance of reaffirming commitment to the sanctity and security of the homeland on this day.

CM Maryam Nawaz urged the nation to uphold the golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline, calling Pakistan a divine blessing for all.

“On Pakistan Day, we pledge to reduce poverty, ensure social equality, and protect the underprivileged,” she added.

The CM reiterated her commitment to transforming Punjab into a progressive province in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other founding leaders of Pakistan. “We vow to harness our full potential to place Pakistan among the world’s developed nations,” she added.

The CM pledged to bring innovation in education, healthcare, and agriculture while making Punjab the engine of Pakistan’s economy and a center of development.

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

26 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

41 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

41 minutes ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

2 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

13 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

16 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan