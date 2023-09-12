CM Punjab for early construction of dilapidated Nawabpur road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the dilapidated condition of Nawabpur Road, which has been causing hardship to thousands of families and shopkeepers for the past four years.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the different areas of Multan and issued immediate orders for the reconstruction of the Nawabpur Road.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the Secretary of Communications to oversee the reconstruction efforts, indicating his commitment to address long-standing road problems.

The surprise visit was attended by prominent figures including Provincial Ministers, the Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, and other concerned officials.