CM Punjab hands over his helicopter to health deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, keeping in view corona health emergency, has handed over his helicopter to the health department.

The health department can use chief minister's helicopter to deal with corona virus related issues. Medicines, equipments and medical kits could be transferred at the earliest through chief minister's helicopter for providing medical assistance.

Helicopter could also be utilized for shifting patients.

Usman Buzdar said that it would be possible to transfer patients at the earliest by helicopter to the specific hospitals for treatment and that the helicopter would facilitate medical activities.

Nothing is important than the health of people, he said and added the government would not show any laxity in the advance precautionary measures to deal with corona virus.

The helicopter is the trust of the people of Punjab and will be used for providing relief to them. Usman Buzdar said that special hospitals had already been establishedby the Punjab government in Lahore, Rawalpindi and DG Khan and resourceshad also be given to the health department , CM said.