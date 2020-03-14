UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Punjab Hands Over His Helicopter To Health Deptt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM Punjab hands over his helicopter to health deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, keeping in view corona health emergency, has handed over his helicopter to the health department.

The health department can use chief minister's helicopter to deal with corona virus related issues. Medicines, equipments and medical kits could be transferred at the earliest through chief minister's helicopter for providing medical assistance.

Helicopter could also be utilized for shifting patients.

Usman Buzdar said that it would be possible to transfer patients at the earliest by helicopter to the specific hospitals for treatment and that the helicopter would facilitate medical activities.

Nothing is important than the health of people, he said and added the government would not show any laxity in the advance precautionary measures to deal with corona virus.

The helicopter is the trust of the people of Punjab and will be used for providing relief to them. Usman Buzdar said that special hospitals had already been establishedby the Punjab government in Lahore, Rawalpindi and DG Khan and resourceshad also be given to the health department , CM said.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai, Abu Dhabhi witness suspension in Internet S ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in d ..

25 minutes ago

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

1 hour ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

2 hours ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.