Open Menu

CM Punjab Has Vision To Launch Green Tractor Scheme On Wider Scale; Secretary Agriculture

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

CM Punjab has vision to launch green tractor scheme on wider scale; Secretary Agriculture

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Thursday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has a vision to launch green tractor scheme on a wider scale to propel agriculture mechanization and benefit farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Thursday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has a vision to launch green tractor scheme on a wider scale to propel agriculture mechanization and benefit farmers.

Presiding over a high level meeting here, the Secretary Agriculture said the scheme is being launched after a decade long pause and it is for the first time that such a scheme carrying larger subsidy on a single unit is being launched on a wider scale.

He added that Rs 30 billion had been allocated to provide 15000 subsidised green tractors to farmers in the year 2024-25.

He said that farmers would have the option to buy tractor from any company but made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality.

Sahu said that SOPs of Punjab Agriculture Department would have to be followed during the preparation of tractors. The scheme would benefit farmers as well as tractor companies.

He said that all the process from receiving applications to draw would be conducted in a transparent manner.

Officials of the Agriculture Department were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Agriculture Company Buy All From Billion

Recent Stories

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

2 minutes ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

3 minutes ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

3 minutes ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

3 minutes ago
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to com ..

Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM

12 minutes ago
 Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot te ..

Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra

13 minutes ago
 UK police broaden election betting investigation

UK police broaden election betting investigation

13 minutes ago
 In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergenc ..

In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho

13 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU

Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape bal ..

Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan