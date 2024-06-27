- Home
- CM Punjab has vision to launch green tractor scheme on wider scale; Secretary Agriculture
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Thursday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has a vision to launch green tractor scheme on a wider scale to propel agriculture mechanization and benefit farmers
Presiding over a high level meeting here, the Secretary Agriculture said the scheme is being launched after a decade long pause and it is for the first time that such a scheme carrying larger subsidy on a single unit is being launched on a wider scale.
He added that Rs 30 billion had been allocated to provide 15000 subsidised green tractors to farmers in the year 2024-25.
He said that farmers would have the option to buy tractor from any company but made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality.
Sahu said that SOPs of Punjab Agriculture Department would have to be followed during the preparation of tractors. The scheme would benefit farmers as well as tractor companies.
He said that all the process from receiving applications to draw would be conducted in a transparent manner.
Officials of the Agriculture Department were present in the meeting.
