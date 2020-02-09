UrduPoint.com
CM Punjab Inaugurates Kabbadi World Cup 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Kabbadi World Cup 2020 at Punjab Stadium here on Sunday.

On the occasion Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered oath from the players.

CM while addressing the inaugural ceremony said that Punjab had been bestowed with the honour of hosting Kabbadi World Cup tournament for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

He welcomed all the players of nine best teams across the world.

"Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistani nation loves sports", he said.

CM said that "Pakistan is an ideal land for playing all types of sports and with the grace of Allah Almighty we will perpetuate holding sports competitions".

He congratulated the management for excellently holding and gracing the Kabbadi World Cup event.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi said on the occasion that he was thankful to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for holding the Kabbadi World Cup. He said by holding this event the aspiration of our elders had been fulfilled.

Speaker said that Kabbadi World Cup 2020 was a mega event.

Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti complimented Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for extending his all out support for holding Kabbadi World Cup 2020.

He said that Usman Buzdar had also granted approval for setting up five star hotel near Qaddafi Stadium. The hotel will be constructed in one year and players will stay in this hotel.

The construction of the hotel will save citizens from traffic problems.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti, President Pakistan Kabbadi Federation Ch Shafay Hussain and Secretary Sports addressed the inaugural ceremony.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Khan, Ajmal Cheema, senior party leader of PML-Q Kamil Ali Agha, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore,high officials and large number of people were present on the occasion.

