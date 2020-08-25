UrduPoint.com
CM Punjab Inaugurates Lyallpur Gallery

Tue 25th August 2020

CM Punjab inaugurates Lyallpur Gallery

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 'Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery' at Chenab Club chowk here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 'Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery' at Chenab Club chowk here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister visited various sections of the gallery and appreciated the handicrafts and culturally relevant items which were made locally and displayed in the gallery.

He unveiled the plaque to inaugurate 'Lyallpur Art & Craftformally.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome at helipad of University of Agriculture Faisalabad from where he was driven to Chenab Club Chowk Gallery'. Local parliamentarians, divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Riffat Mukhtar Raja and officers of several departments were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

