CM Punjab Inaugurates Lyallpur Gallery

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:38 PM

CM Punjab inaugurates Lyallpur Gallery

Chief Minister Punjab,Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 'Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery' at Chenab Club chowk here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab,Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 'Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery' at Chenab Club chowk here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister visited various sections of the gallery and appreciated the handicrafts and culturally relevant items which were made locally and displayed in the gallery. He unveiled the plaque to inaugurate 'Lyallpur Art & Craft formally.

Briefly addressing the gathering,he highlighted that the government has been taking keen interest in promotion of tourism sector and stated that Punjab will emerge as "hub of tourism" in near future.

He appreciated the establishment of art gallery and hoped that it will help in promotion of local crafts and culture.

"Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery will play its vital role in introducing locally manufactured items at national as well as international level as galleries are an important source of tourism". He said the government was keen to promote "soft image" of Pakistan at global level.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome at helipad of University of Agriculture Faisalabad from where he was driven to Chenab Club Chowk Gallery'. Local parliamentarians, divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Riffat Mukhtar Raja and officers of several departments were present on the occasion.

