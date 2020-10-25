CM Punjab inaugurates OLMT operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated the operation of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) here on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further strengthen Pak-China bilateral relations. He thanked the Chinese government for extending support to provide world class transport facilities to the people of the provincial capital.

The CM invited Chinese companies and investors to invest in different sectors of the province.

He elaborated that installations and decorations at all 26 stations along 27.1 KM-long track had been completed, adding that automatic machines had been placed at the stations to check and recharge card balance.

Ticket boxes had also been made for those who do not possess cards, he said.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set a new example by successfully completing the projects of previous government. He added that no development project would be politically victimized during present government tenure. He said that billions of public money had been saved by ensuring transparent tendering process of the OLMT.

The CM mentioned that the Punjab government was giving subsidy of billion of rupees annually to run the orange line train despite the current economic situation and limited resources.