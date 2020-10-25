UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Punjab Inaugurates OLMT Operation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

CM Punjab inaugurates OLMT operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated the operation of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) here on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further strengthen Pak-China bilateral relations. He thanked the Chinese government for extending support to provide world class transport facilities to the people of the provincial capital.

The CM invited Chinese companies and investors to invest in different sectors of the province.

He elaborated that installations and decorations at all 26 stations along 27.1 KM-long track had been completed, adding that automatic machines had been placed at the stations to check and recharge card balance.

Ticket boxes had also been made for those who do not possess cards, he said.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set a new example by successfully completing the projects of previous government. He added that no development project would be politically victimized during present government tenure. He said that billions of public money had been saved by ensuring transparent tendering process of the OLMT.

The CM mentioned that the Punjab government was giving subsidy of billion of rupees annually to run the orange line train despite the current economic situation and limited resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab China Metro CPEC Orange Money Sunday All Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 2,037 reco ..

1 hour ago

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Crown Prince inaugurates Hamdan Smart Statio ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

2 hours ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.