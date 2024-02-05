CM Punjab inaugurates upgraded BVH, safe city project in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Bahawalpur on Sunday for the inauguration of the OPD, Surgical Ward Upgradation Project at Victoria Hospital.

He also inaugurated the Safe City project in Bahawalpur. He inaugurated the upgraded building of the Civil Lines Polic Station. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also virtually inaugurated other model police stations of Bahawalpur. He visited the wards of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He also inspected the Medical Emergency, Plastic Surgery, and ENT wards. He talked to the patients, doctors, and paramedical staff. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, "This is your hospital, take care of this lovely building."

Talking to the media he said that Bahawal Victoria Hospital was built in 1906, and renovating the old building was a difficult task. The team of the Department of Buildings and Communications is credited with upgrading the historical building of Bahawal Victoria Hospital beautifully. If a new hospital is built, it will not be as upgraded as Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The old building of the hospital has been completely renovated. The upgradation Project cost Rs 2.10 billion and the upgrade was completed in 2 months and 5 days.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed land allotment documents to the people of Cholistan.

He said that in the next few days, 26,000 people will receive their land documents. He said that the double road from Uch Sharif to Ahmedpur East in Bahawalpur has been completed. The road from Mari Qasim Shah to Dera Bakha has also been completed. The road from Mandi Yazman to Chandni Chowk has been completed.

The projects of Green Pakistan and Cholistan Rivers will also be implemented. Starting the Safe City project in Bahawalpur is a big deal. The local police have been very effective in the Kache Operation. The local police have been given 3 APCs and old APCs are being repaired.

"I did as much work as I could in a short time. It was my duty, not a favor. There is no use in announcing empty projects; the benefit is when the projects are completed", Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi added. The Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Chairman of Planning and Development Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary of Buildings and Communications Ehsaan Bhutta, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and other officials were also present.