CM Punjab initiating district-wise development projects: MPA Hiraj

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj said Chief Minister Punjab was initiating district-wise development projects across the province.

After holding meeting with Usman Buzdar in the provincial capital, he facilitated CM Punjab for playing role of establishing South Punjab Secretariat, said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

According to him, Mr. Buzdar held detailed discussion with him regarding introducing array of development projects to address long-held deprivation of the local masses.

Hiraj said development projects would be ensured to get completed in upcoming two and half years after brief consultation with people's representatives.

He quoted CM Punjab' s words about holding transparency and maintaining standard on development projects.

He said as CM said that they want to resolve our problems and "we will do them at any cost ".

First time ever, the government has diverted direction of our national resources to the common man, said the MPA.