CM Punjab Is Legally Bound To Show Strength In PA: Irfan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 12:20 AM

CM Punjab is legally bound to show strength in PA: Irfan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Irfan Qadir on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Ellahi is legally bound to show strength in the provincial assembly.

Talking to a news channel programme, he said the CM will have to face vote of no-confidence.

In case of less number of voters, he said Ellahi will leave the office as CM. The CM has availed sufficient time in the provincial assembly, he added.

The coalition partners had differences with Ellahi over some issues, he said. The CM has lost popularity in the assembly, he claimed.

The CM Punjab should leave the Office immediately after losing the power, he stated.

