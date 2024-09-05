CM Punjab Launches 'School Nutrition Programme' In DG Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the country's first and the largest school nutrition programme in the province by personally distributing milk packs among children in every class at the Government Primary School, here on Thursday.
She distributed milk cartons among students at their seats and opened the milk packs for the children and supervised the consumption. She asked students their Names and praised them, and sat amongst them, leaving them surprised and overjoyed.
CM Maryam Nawaz inquired about the children's health and education and asked them about the problems they faced in their studies. A student told the CM about his father's unemployment, and she directed the authorities concerned to arrange for a job for the young student's father.
Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat briefed the CM abour the pilot project. "Chief Minister's School Nutrition Programme" has been launched in three districts of south Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Muzaffargarh.
Over 400,000 students suffering from malnutrition would be given nutritious milk packs under the programme.
Students in 3,527 schools in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh would receive a 175-milliliter milk pack daily. Students will return empty packs of milk at school. Revenue from recycling the empty packs will be spent on the respective schools, he explained.
Students were given an opportunity to have photographs with CM Maryam Nawaz, and she also gave them autographs.
Later, upon arrival at the Commissioner’s Office, Maryam Nawaz was saluted by a smartly dressed Border Military Police squad. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers Azma Zahid Bukhari, Rana Sikandar Hayat, MPA Saniya Ashiq, Nosheen Adnan, Sher Ali Gorchani, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, schools secretary, commissioner, RPO and other officials were also present.
